Craft Beer Lovers Collection by Hilliards Chocolate Get It

Every holiday beer exchange needs chocolate, and this new collection for 2019 doesn’t disappoint. A mix of craft beer brittle and craft beer caramels, the sweets are a tasty reminder that hoppiness doesn’t only come in the glass.

[$28.95; Hilliards.com]

