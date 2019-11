Frontgate Leather Bar Tools Get It

What’s a man cave without an arsenal of bar tools? Our favorites from the bunch: The double wall ice bucket and tongs which uses—you guessed it—double-wall construction to keep bottles cold and the leather wine coasters, which are equal parts classic and functional.

[from $14.25 to $66.75; frontgate.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!