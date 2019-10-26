15 Last-Minute Thanksgiving Host Gifts Everyone Will Love

Skrewball Peanut Whiskey Get It

This California-born spirit combines two of our favorite food groups: Peanut butter and whiskey. If your Thanksgiving host doesn’t feel the same way, we don’t know why you’re even making the trek over for dinner. If you don’t order online, you can also pick up a bottle of this peanut butter-flavored whiskey at Kroger, Albertsons, Walmart, Safeway, BevMo!, and Total Wine, among other retailers. Want to pair it with another whiskey? Here are the 50 best in the world.

[$24.97; kegnbottle.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!