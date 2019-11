The Adventurist Classic Backpack Get It

For the friend or family member who’s always on the go, give him an upgrade from Adventurist Backpacks. It also makes a fitting gift for a celebration of gratitude: For each backpack sold, the company provides 25 meals to those in need across America.

[$65; adventuristbackpacks.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!