15 Last-Minute Thanksgiving Host Gifts Everyone Will Love

“The Man Behind the Maps: Legendary Ski Artist James Niehues” Get It

Skiiers are going to flip out over this one. This hypnotic 292-page coffee table tome showcases 200+ ski resort trail maps hand-painted by the celebrated cartographer, James Niehues. The book is broken down into eight geographic regions, giving virtually every kind of snow junkie a chance to flip through the hills they hold dearest.

[$90; jamesniehues.com]

