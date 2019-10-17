It’s hard not to feel like fall is an expiration of sorts—trees shed their leaves, temperatures plummet. But it doesn’t mean your training has to fall to the wayside or lose its vigor. Staying motivated can be as simple as investing in new fall training gear.

If you’re looking to gain muscle, now is an excellent time to hunker down in the gym and master traditional, tried-and-true lifts (think squat, bench press, deadlift).

If you live where the weather isn’t unbearably cold yet, keep your training outdoors. Work out in a park. Run through a new neighborhood. Or, challenge yourself with an unconventional marathon that utilizes a rower, ski erg, broad jump burpees, kettlebells, or jump-roping.

Your options aren’t limited to bulking up or boosting your endurance either. There are myriad fitness goals. You and your buddies can scale the walls at an obstacle course race. Or, you can push your limits with some intensive CrossFit training. Maybe you return to your collegiate sport—say, basketball, and improve your vertical leap or conquer the beep test. Perhaps take your mobility more seriously and develop a comprehensive prehab routine that’ll keep you moving pain-free for the next few decades. If you’ve got a good climbing gym in your area, increased grip strength isn’t a bad idea, either.

No matter what you decide to focus (or re-focus) on, you’ll want fall training gear that’s comfortable, chafe-free, and doesn’t smell like a locker room after an intense session. Below, we’ve aggregated the latest and greatest apparel and tech to help you run, jump, lift, squat, sweat, and destroy your friends at the next flag football game.