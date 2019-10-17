10. Challenge Me Competitive Training App Get It

An old friend from college just started lifting. Now he thinks he can do more pushups than you. You want to throw down, but he’s two states away and tends to be a little sloppy with his form. Enter Challenge Me, an app that allows you to create workout challenges to share with friends, family, and frenemies. By allowing you to vote on video-verified submissions, the group can ensure that Lazy Larry gets his chest to the ground for every rep.

[$4.99; challengemetraining.com]