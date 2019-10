11. Feel Good Lab Sports Recovery Lotion Get It

Advertised as the “only patented, FDA-registered body lotion made just for athletes,” the Feel Good Lab’s Sports Recovery Lotion is a great addition to your post-workout routine. It’s designed to be applied when you get out of the shower, and will hydrate your skin while it reduces muscle soreness—without that cloying, lingering odor most other recovery balms and lotions leave behind.

[$26; thefeelgoodlab.com]