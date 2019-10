2. Under Armour RUSH Compression Get It

Until they get Vibranium-spun compression shorts à la Marvel Comics on the market, these are the closest you’ll come to wearing clothes from the future. They’re made with Under Armour’s new RUSH technology. It’s a mineral-infused fabric that purportedly absorbs energy created by your body mid-workout, then releases it back into your muscles as you continue training to improve strength and endurance.

[$50; underarmour.com]