3. Ten Thousand Session Short Get It

Available in 5” and 7” inseams, these shorts are the holy trinity of all that is lightweight, stretchy, and ventilated. Instead of using mesh, which adds bulk, Ten Thousand laser-cut vents into the sides. We appreciate that the compression lining is anti-chafe and anti-odor. They also come with one zip pocket on the side for cash and an interior sweat-proof pocket in the back for your phone.

[$58; tenthousand.cc]