5. lululemon Metal Vent Tech 1/2 Zip 2.0

No matter how brisk it is when you start running this fall, you’re going to heat up quickly, so it’s best to leave the house in this half-zip. The snug fit will protect you from the elements, and the ventilation zones will keep you from overheating. Plus, 100 percent of the polyester is recycled.

[$98; lululemon.com]