7. Protein Drink by KiiTO Get It

KiiTO offers a great alternative to a soy-based protein beverage. It’s also clean—as in the most difficult word on the ingredient list to pronounce is “Himalayan sea salt.” It has no added sugars; uses natural and artificial flavors, like monk fruit, vanilla bean, and cinnamon oil; is void of gluten and dairy; and the saturated fat is derived from coconuts (the main ingredient is coconut milk).

[12 bottles for $65; drinkkiito.com]