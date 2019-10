9. Bear Komplex Black Diamond 3-Hole Grips Get It

Stop thinking you’re too tough for grips. Ripping your hands and missing days of training to heal your shredded palms is just foolish. These carbon-fiber grips are tough and lightweight, perfect for gymnastics training or weightlifting. Pro tip: When you hop on the bar, make sure there’s a piece of the grip folded over so there’s a layer between your hand and the metal.

[$49.99; bearkomplex.com]