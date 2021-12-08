15 Perfect Gifts to Help Start His Year Off Right

This article was produced in partnership with Affirm

No matter who you’re gifting for, chances are good that person is looking to improve themself when the calendar switches over and the new year begins. Whether it’s establishing a daily fitness routine, getting outdoors more often, or helping them dress for the job they want, the right gift can go a long way. Fortunately, shopping for the holidays doesn’t need to be stressful on you or your bank account. Affirm is the convenient and transparent way to pay for all the gifts on your list over time; there are no hidden or late fees, and you’ll know exactly how much you’ll pay up front at the moment you check out (see footer for details). All you need to do is pick out the perfect gift, like these 15 prime picks. Read on for our suggestions.

1. Adidas Terrex Free Hiker COLD.RDY Hiking Boots

For those looking to stay active through the winter months, capable footwear is essential. Adidas didn’t hold back when it comes to tech and all-weather materials with the TERREX Free Hiker COLD.RDY hiking boots. Complete with a waterproof GORE-TEX membrane, water-repellent insulation, and a specially designed lugged Continental rubber grip, the coldest depths of winter are no match for these boots.

[$250 or 4 interest-free payments of $63 with Affirm; adidas.com]

2. Tonal

Fitness is a perennial chart topper for New Years’ resolutions, but in the winter months, getting to the gym can be a challenge. Whether you’re pressed for time or simply prefer sweating in the comfort of your own home, Tonal can’t be beat for high-tech at-home training, thanks to digital weights and expert-designed workout routines—not to mention a co-sign from LeBron James. With straightforward financing from Affirm, paying for Tonal over time makes more financial sense than a monthly gym membership.

[$2,995 or as low as $63 per month with Affirm; tonal.com]

3. Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor

The driving range just got a whole lot more fun. Pair your smartphone with the Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor to track the distance, speed, launch angle, and so much more of every drive. You can even watch playback video with a tracer to really step up your game. You’ll find this and plenty of other gifts for your favorite golfer at DICK’S Sporting Goods.

[$499.99 or as low as $46 per month with Affirm; dickssportinggoods.com]

4. Bonobos Jetsetter Stretch Knit Suit Jacket

Every man can benefit from an updated suit, especially one specifically crafted for comfort and versatility. Tailored from an ultra-soft breathable wool blend, this suit can be dressed up for formal occasions or worn casually, thanks to its light construction.

[$549 or 4-interest free payments of $138 with Affirm; bonobos.com]

5. Rad Power Bikes RadRover 6 Plus

Save the car for road trips. Give the gift of a daily, stress-free start and end to the day with this e-bike. It’s a great way to get a little fresh air, light exercise—oh, and never have to worry about parking.

[$1,999 or as low as $70 per month with Affirm; radpowerbikes.com]

6. Titleist 2021 T100 Irons

A fresh set of irons will not only make your next round more exciting, you might just drop a few strokes off your score card. Fully forged with a design inspired by the pro tour, Titleist’s latest T100 Irons offer unrivaled feel and control. Whether it’s a crisp pair of golf shoes, a box of balls for those who only have eyes for ponds, or a new set of threads to look the part, DICK’S has plenty of gift options for the golfer in your life.

[$1,299.99 or as low as $56 per month with Affirm; dickssportinggoods.com]

7. The North Face Medium Base Camp Duffel

No matter the destination, a sturdy weekend bag isn’t just a necessary companion for travel—it might just inspire more of it. The weather-resistant, seemingly indestructible Base Camp Duffel from The North Face features both shoulder and backpack straps for ultimate versatility and comfort, whether you’re hopping on a last minute flight or setting up camp deep in the woods.

[$139 or 4 interest-free payments of $33 with Affirm; dickssportinggoods.com]

8. Adidas Terrex MyShelter Down Hooded Jacket

With the right gear, there’s no such thing as bad weather. For hiking in rain, snow, or just downright cold temperatures, the Terrex MyShelter jacket from Adidas is a veritable suit of armor. Plus, thanks to its sleek styling, it’ll look just as good in the city as it does on the trail.

[$300 or 4 interest-free payments of $82 with Affirm; adidas.com]

9. Therabody RecoveryAir System

Putting in the hours working out truly pays off if you’re also managing your recovery. For those looking to get the most out of their workouts and perform at their best, Therabody has a lower-body solution that, until recently, was only available for pros. This compression system is both easy to use and proven to increase circulation and reduce fatigue.

[$699 or as low as $59 per month with Affirm; therabody.com]

10. Nike Dunk Low ‘Grey Fog’

Clean, fresh, tasteful, and truly timeless, these ‘Grey Fog’ Dunk Lows elevate any look into a certified ‘fit. The neutral color scheme will let him wear this pair with literally any outfit in his closet, making them the most frequently reached-for addition to his wardrobe.

[$224 or 4 interest-free payments of $55 with Affirm; goat.com]

11. ETHOS Folding Wall Rack

For the home gym aficionado who’s always discovering new ways to feel the burn, this folding wall rack from ETHOS opens up a whole new world of possibilities for the seasoned workout buff looking to add a thing or two to his repertoire, you know he can’t go wrong with the simplicity of a basic wall rack.

[$299.98 or 4 interest-free payments of $75 with Affirm; dicksportinggoods.com]

12. Rad Power Bikes RadMission 1

For experienced urban riders who want to reach their destination a little faster (and without breaking a sweat), the RadMission 1 is a simplified yet powerful e-bike. With over 45 miles of range, this is the most convenient (and fun) way to explore a city.

[$999 or as low as $35 per month with Affirm; radpowerbikes.com]

13. JJJJound x New Balance 990v4

Though Montreal-based studio JJJJound’s collaborations sell out almost instantly, they’re designed to remain fashionable and relevant for years to come. The monochromatic take on New Balance’s beloved 990v4 silhouette is no different. Expect these kicks to age gracefully and remain a favorite across all four seasons.

[$288 or 4 interest-free payments of $72 with Affirm; goat.com]

14. Therabody Wave Solo and Roller Bundle

Fitness devotees and newcomers alike are sure to encounter aches, pains, and soreness as they progress along their athletic journey. With the exception of an on-call personal masseuse, Therabody’s Wave Solo and Roller Bundle is the most efficient and effective way to target sore muscles.

[$205 or as low as $18 per month with Affirm; therabody.com]

15. Bonobos Wool Expedition Parka

Classics done well are always a welcome addition to anyone’s wardrobe. Brave the elements in style this winter with an expedition parka that boasts time-honored design and premium materials. The luxe, water-resistant wool exterior handles snow showers with ease while the cozy sherpa-lined hood keeps you warm when winds kick up.

[$499 or 4 interest-free payments of $125 with Affirm; bonobos.com]

Rates from 0-30% APR. For example, a $800 purchase could be split into 12 monthly payments of $73 at 15% APR, or 4 interest-free payments of $200 every 2 weeks. Payment options through Affirm are subject to an eligibility check, may not be available in all states, and are provided by these lending partners: affirm.com/lenders.Options depend on your purchase amount, and a down payment may be required. CA residents: Loans by Affirm Loan Services, LLC are made or arranged pursuant to a California Finance Lenders Law license.

