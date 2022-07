Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven GET IT!

The air fryer is a big improvement to the home kitchen game. We love having one in our home to make our meals and you will too, especially one as well made and effective as this one from Cuisinart.

Get It: Pick up the Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven ($130; was $230) at Bed Bath and Beyond

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!