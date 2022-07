Everhome Small Solar LED Ceramic Lantern GET IT!

Keep the party going when the sun goes down by installing some of these lanterns around the yard. And they charge by solar power so you don’t have to plug them in or keep replacing the batteries. Can’t argue with any of that.

Get It: Pick up the Everhome Small Solar LED Ceramic Lantern ($9; was $20) at Bed Bath and Beyond

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!