Forest Gate Patio Wicker Rocking Chair GET IT!

Add some comfort and relaxation to your backyard or patio this summer with this cozy little rocking chair that’s tailor-made for your days in the sun.

Get It: Pick up the Forest Gate Patio Wicker Rocking Chair ($156; was $390) at Bed Bath and Beyond

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!