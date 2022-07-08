17 Best Picks From The Bed Bath and Beyond up to 50% Off Sale

KitchenAid Cordless 5 Cup Food Chopper GET IT!

Preparing your meals gets even easier when this food chopper is in your kitchen. This really takes a load off you since you won’t need to manually do it with a knife anymore. And the efficacy of this chopper is so high you’ll be mad you didn’t have it in your life before.

Get It: Pick up the KitchenAid Cordless 5 Cup Food Chopper ($80; was $100) at Bed Bath and Beyond

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!