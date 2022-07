Wild Sage 4-Piece Wicker Chat Set GET IT!

Hang out in your backyard with the summer sun over your head in comfort and style with this fantastic wicker set that lets you and company sit out in the yard when the time is right.

Get It: Pick up the Wild Sage 4-Piece Wicker Chat Set ($270; was $450) at Bed Bath and Beyond

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!