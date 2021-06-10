Golfers, like children, love their toys. Duffers are always on the hunt for the greatest new clubs, the latest high-tech gadgets, or comfortable spikes. If you’re lucky enough to have a dad who plays the game, they should be easier than most to gift on this Father’s Day. Whether they’re a scratch golfer or a 28 handicap, there’s something on this list that’ll warm their heart. Here are the 18 (yes, we did that on purpose) best golf gifts for dads who live on the links. (P.S. these golf gifts can be gifted year round for any occasion, not just Father’s Day.)

18 Perfect Father’s Day Gifts for Dads Who Love to Golf

1. Cobra RADSPEED Driver

Does your dad need a new driver? Cobra’s RADSPEED is a big stick for going beast mode. The 460 cc head has an oversized appearance and 20 grams of back-biased weighting that keeps spin rates down and ball speed up so tee balls fly long and straight.

[$450; cobragolf.com]

2. Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5 Putter

The Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5 is a 100 percent milled putter with a svelte profile and wing-back design. Nearly face balanced weighting keeps the putter head stable and makes a stroke easier to keep square from takeaway through impact.

[$430; scottycameron.com]

3. Golfballs.com Personalized Balls

Want to leave a mark on Dad’s game for the next few rounds? Golfballs.com can stamp their Titleists with college sports logos, personal photos, monograms, novelty images, or even Align XL, for lining up putts. Who doesn’t love personalized golf gifts?

[$50; golfballs.com]

4. ECCO BIOM H4

For dads who like to walk their rounds, ECCO makes some of the most comfortable golf shoes around, and while the BIOM H4 lets players step softly, the shoes also pack in a bevy of performance features. A thermoplastic urethane stabilizes the foot and three different zones of traction on the sole prevents slippage during the swing. Plus, the BIOM 4s are 100-percent waterproof thanks to a highly breathable GORE-TEX layer.

[$200; ecco.com]

5. Nike Jordan 4 NRG

If your father’s like us, he prefers to rotate through various pairs of shoes for different conditions and pairings. These Jordan 4 golf shoes are, in today’s parlance, extra. It likely doesn’t need to be stated that the color palette is eye popping and inspired by the iconic Jordan Flight Suit, but just like in the classic basketball shoe, the air pocket cushions each step. However, the golf iteration gets a full-length plate on the outsole for lateral stability and the removable, hard plastic spikes offer outstanding grip.

[$220; nike.com]

6. PUMA x Arnold Palmer Collection Pocket Polo

First, nearly everyone looks good in pink. Second, Arnold Palmer is still the king of golf style. This pocket polo from the PUMA x Arnold Palmer is soft both on the eyes and to the touch, perfect for the course and versatile enough to wear wherever else Dad goes.

[$80; cobragolf.com]

7. Chervó Seletto Pants

Your father may be trying to break 80, but you can still help him look like a scratch golfer when he hits the first tee. These Chervó Seletto print pants will not only give off some serious gamer vibes, but the incredibly soft, two-way stretch fabric flows with a swing and wicks moisture in case the course gets hot.

[$275; chervousa.com]

8. Kentwool Classic Ankle Socks

Socks as a gift are a cliche. But here’s the thing—a golfer always needs a good new pair or three. The classic ankle collection from Kentwool is woven in the USA from Merino wool. So, they’re soft, comfortable, and breathe naturally making them perfect for summer.

[$18; kentwool.com]

9. US Open Torrey Pines Cotton Rope Cap

The US Open is a great Father’s Day tradition in American sports. So, a cap commemorating this year’s event at Torrey Pines would make a fitting gift.

[$35; imperialsports.com]

10. Puma Golf Poptop Speaker

If your father likes to rock out a little during a round, the Puma Poptop speaker has a battery that can play tunes the full 18. It features a bottle opener on the back, in case he needs to crack a beer or two. The Poptop is small and light enough to hang around the handle of a bag and loud enough to hear across the green.

[$40; cobragolf.com]

11. Flecha Azul Reposado Tequila

For the dad who likes to take a nip on the course, Flecha Azul Tequila has a solid golf tie-in that tour fans will appreciate. The brand was co-created by Mexican-American PGA golfer Abraham Ancer and Mexican entrepreneur Aron Marquez. The juice is hand-made in Jalisco, Mexico from blue weber agave and produced by a multi-generational, family owned and operated distillery with history that goes all the way back to 1840. The tasty reposado expression does a six month sleep in American white oak ex-bourbon barrels. It’s a tasty on-course sipper, with notes of cinnamon, vanilla, and citrus.

[$76; drizly.com]

12. Belle Isle Moonshine Transfusion Canned Cocktails

If Dad prefers a canned cocktail on the course, load his cooler with Belle Isle Moonshine Transfusion. Crafted with the brand’s moonshine, real grape, fresh ginger, and a splash of lime, each drink is a delicious refresher that Pops will enjoy right out of the can.

[$10; belleislecraftspirits.com]

13. Seamus Golf Ball Marker

It’s a bronze, hand hammered ball marker that moonlights as a bottle opener. What more can we say?… yes, please!

[$45; seamusgolf.com]

14. Sun Mountain Eco-Lite Stand Bag

If Dad’s bag is all worn out, the Sun Mountain Eco-Lite stand bag will make a great replacement. It weighs under four pounds, has five pockets, and a comfortable dual strap system. Plus, the material is made from recycled bottles. In fact, Sun Mountain repurposes about 25 20-ounce vessels in each bag.

[$220; sunmountain.com]

15. Callaway Apex DCB Irons

If he’s been struggling to hit greens in regulation lately, it might be time for some new irons. Callaway’s Apex DCB sticks couples game improvement features like a deep cavity back for forgiveness, a sole that helps get the ball in the air, and an A.I. designed face to generate high ball speeds and green stopping spin—with a design that doesn’t look like it’s still got a head cover on at address. As far as golf gifts go, this is a win.

[$1,300; callawaygolf.com]

16. Bushnell Pro XE Laser Rangefinder

Laser rangefinders are more accurate than GPS and the Bushnell Pro XE is certainly among the best on the market today. It’s fast, easy to use, and boasts bright and clear optics. The XE adjusts distances for slope as well as temperature and barometric pressure and vibrates when it locks on. Dad can also turn off those advanced features, which aren’t legal in tournaments, with the flick of a switch.

[$550; bushnellgolf.com]

17. Walker Push Cart

Carrying a bag for 18 holes can be a bit taxing on an aging back. That’s why a push cart is a capital investment. The Walker Trolley Cape 1.5 is a perfect whip for the course. The anodized aluminum frame is rugged and built to get beat up, plus the large inflatable tires make it easy to push through the long rough. For a little extra, you could pre-order the foam filled run-flats or save the upgrade for next year. Practical golf gifts like this are worth every penny.

[$430; walkertrolleys.com]

18. Galvin Green Apollo Rain Jacket

Good rain gear is a must and Galvin Green makes the best foul-weather duds we’ve tested. The Apollo full-zip jacket weighs less than 10 ounces, which is light enough to throw in the bag and forget about until the clouds roll in. The Apollo is both windproof and 100 percent waterproof thanks to its GORE-TEX construction, plus it stretches in all the right places during a golf swing. If you really want to keep Dad dry when the weather takes a turn, splurge on the matching pants to complete the set.

[$350; galvingreen.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!