2016 Winter Gear Guide: The best in men’s fitness





Practicing fitness doesn’t always require getting outside, but for many of us, the great outdoors is our desired venue.

We’ve chosen the following gear for its ability to go from indoor workouts to the great outdoors, leaving you with more options.

It’s cold outside, which means it’s sweatpants weather. And these are straight up the most comfortable sweatpants you’ll ever wear.

Made with a stretch polyester and spandex blend, the Ponto are great whether you’re running stairs at your local high school or just sitting around the house.

Plus, with their fit and style, you can actually wear them around town without looking like you’ve completely given up.

Men’s yoga-specific clothing is a fairly new thing. But if you think about it, women have yoga-specific clothing for a reason. Like any other activity, there are details that you need that you can’t get from a regular old t-shirt.

The Kozm yoga shirt is made of 50-percent upcycled cotton and 50-percent recycled polyester for an extremely soft feel. And it has a little loop to connect the shirt to your shorts or pants, so you’re not fumbling in the middle of a pose when your upper body becomes exposed. It’s details like that that matter.

In seeking out the ultimate fitness/travel hoodie, there are a few very important features you should look out for. It needs to be warm, breathable, durable and (ideally) water/wind resistant, while still maintaining a degree of flexibility for your active lifestyle.

When we tested the Kula WindPro Hoodie, we found that Bluesmiths seem to have gotten each of those features dialed.

Made with WindPro fabric from Polartec, the Kula hoodie is light and breathable, yet still keeps you toasty as it blocks out the wind (and repels water). Not to mention, it just looks really nice.

This is the ideal jacket for paddle sports, post-surf comfort, sailing, fishing, hiking and it even works well as a nice jacket to wear out to dinner. It’s snag-proof, so you don’t need to worry about tears, and its fit is snug without feeling overly constricting.

We really couldn’t find a place in our active lifestyle where the Kula didn’t fit the bill.

The Smartwool PhD Run has everything you could hope for in a trail running socks.

They hug your feet perfectly, which is important for preventing blisters. They provide cushion, warmth and sweat-wicking, which helps keep prolonged runs more comfortable, and their low-cut profile gives them a sleek look.

Made from merino wool, they’ll keep your feet nice and toasty on long and short trail runs.

Reincarnation is the idea that when our physical bodies die, our souls are reborn in a new body.

Uplifting, right? Well, the crew at Suga took the same idea, and applied it to the foundations of the practice of yoga: their mats are made of recycled wetsuit material.

The result? A yoga mat with performance that rivals any on the market. Dense, tacky in both wet and dry situations, and with liquid-permeable properties, the SugaMat withstands anything your weekly yoga class might throw its way.

Plus, you’ll get extra karma points for reusing and recycling. Namaste.

