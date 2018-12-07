



We all have that person in our lives who seems to spend more time wet than dry. This is the person who needs that extra special gift this season to further their stoke on the being where they feel most comfortable … in the water.

To help you out, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite gear that we (as fellow water lovers ourselves) know any person that prides themselves more on how long the can hold their breath than how far they can run.

For the person you know who’s whole-heartedly part-human/part-fish, here are our top picks for this holiday season.

Made from technical material designed to keep belongings safe from splashes, spills and weather, the Aloha Mini Hip Pack is perfect for anyone who spends the majority of their time in close proximity to water.

Keep your essentials (phone, wallet, snacks) protected from the elements and go hands-free with this minimal, ultra lightweight gem.

If you’re shopping for a surfer, they’ll surely be grateful for this gift. Made from 100-percent natural ingredients, Matunas is some of the safest wax for the environment. Not to mention, they are the official wax provider for the World Surf League (WSL).

If you’re shopping for the water lover in your life, a great gift they’ll certainly appreciate is the 30-ounce Matuse dry bag. This bag is on the smaller end of the spectrum, great for light packing for photographers, or storing smaller tech devices that need shelter from moisture.

Pumehana Hulu WP (poo-meh-hah-nah hoo-loo). Translation: Warm, Fleece. You may not be able to pronounce the name, but these toasty toe-supporters will do the talking for you. Crafted for when weather takes a turn for the worse, OluKai’s waterproof boot features heavyweight decorative stitching, a Dual-density, removable PU footbed with gel insert and soft, wool blend footbed cover. Perfect for after a cold surf or swim.

Slip into something more comfortable this winter. And while you’re at it, give back. By purchasing a pair of these slippers for your loved one, you’ll also be donating to the Ama OluKai Foundation, honoring those who preserve and celebrate the cultural heritage and Aloha spirit of Hawaii.

It can be hard to find 100-percent natural sunscreen that is both safe for the environment and doesn’t run into your eyes. Tried and true, this non-greasy, non-irritating sunscreen holds up to the test without using the nanoparticles, GMOs, parabens, petrochemicals or synthetic chemicals that are found in traditional sunscreen.

From the crew over at Leus comes their amazing Poncho Changing Towel. Perfect for those cold mornings at the beach, or those cool evenings at the campsite. This 100-percent cotton poncho will not only keep them from flashing the whole parking lot, but they can also use it as a warm haven after frigid winter surf.

It comes in multiple colorways to fit any outdoors person’s personality. With side pockets and a hood, this gift will keep them cozy and happy this winter.

How can you improve the classic surfboard rack design? Make it lockable, that’s how. Made specifically to hold two surfboards, the LockRack Surfboard Racks are the perfect gift idea. They simply attach to most vehicles’ cross bars and slide into place.

Once the boards are securely fastened onto the racks, they cannot be opened without the provided key. These are not only fully functional classic surf racks, but when you need to step out of the car to grab a bite to eat afterward, you know your precious cargo will be safe and sound.

There’s nothing worse than feeling like your swimsuit is getting in the way of enjoying your favorite watersport. PrAna offers an amazing alternative to wearing a flimsy bikini or a rigid wetsuit with their flattering Rai Swim Tights.

These are great for your lady friend who wants to protect their skin from sun or wind while out on the water, and have a way to wick moisture and feel comfortable even when wet. They can be worn surfing, SUPing, and kayaking, and come with a zipper at the back of the waist with a loop to store your key. Not to mention, their mid-rise fit makes them a great non-slip, fitted option.

