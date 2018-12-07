2018 ASN Holiday Gift Guide: What to Get For Under $50





We’re of the mind that with everything so digitally-focused these days, it’s important to take a step back and appreciate the more analog traditions that make life special, and we think one of the most special traditions in the outdoor world is the art of learning how to play cards. Sure, you could play Solitaire or poker on your phone, but there’s nothing that will replace the feeling of shuffling the deck, gathering around with friends, and enjoying a friendly game. Our first choice for the finer things? Best Made Co. They’re continually elevating the basics and taking some of our favorite goods to the next level.

[buynow brand=”” product=”” price=”$8″ link=”https://www.bestmadeco.com/products/playing-cards?taxon_id=1483″]

Spark a flame for a fire, crack open a brew and dig into a camp meal – all with the same tool? Yes, if it’s the Full Windsor Multi-Tool Utensil. This is designed for anyone who spends a lot of time outside, on the go and who loves to be as minimal in what they carry as humanly possible. The lightweight, titanium construction maximizes utility and can be used for up to 10 functions that range from a flathead screwdriver to a pry bar, or just as a traditional spork.

[buynow brand=”” product=”” price=”$49.98″ link=”https://www.idevaffiliate.com/31555/idevaffiliate.php?id=910&url=26223″]

It’s the smallest amenities that can make a world of difference when you’re away from home. For that creature of comfort in your life, this stylish, minimal and extremely handy travel kit is clutch on a long flight, and packs up neatly into a cinch bag to transport with ease.

[buynow brand=”” product=”” price=”$29.99″ link=”https://advsn.co/eauykb”]

Matador has paved the way in ultralight, compact travel bags, and has proved that just because a bag is capable of folding up to fit inside your pocket, doesn’t mean it’s not durable. At just a teensy 4.1oz, the Matador Transit 30 2.0 is the perfect stocking stuffer. This weatherproof duffle bag expands to the perfect size to bring traveling as a carry-on bag, and features waterproof coating with sealed internal seams, so your adventurous friends can take it wherever they go.

[buynow brand=”” product=”” price=”$49.99″ link=”https://matadorup.com/collections/advanced-series/products/transit30-2-0?variant=16894876713073″]

Having a set of lightweight utensils is useful, and necessary, for just about anyone. Giving someone the tools to ditch the single-use to-go items is a gift both your friend and the environment will appreciate. Primus makes a lightweight, inexpensive cutlery set that’s dishwasher safe, made with durable materials, and won’t scratch non-stick cookware items.

[buynow brand=”” product=”” price=”6 EUR” link=”https://www.primus.eu/shop/primus-lightweight-trailcutlery-tritan-black-P740580/”]

You never know when this stuffable fleece pillowcase will come in handy. Whether out in the backcountry or just taking a quick nap on the go, the ease of packability and added comfort of this deceptively simple invention makes it perfect for just about anyone you know who enjoys a more comfortable sleep situation. The ripstop nylon fabric (same as a sleeping bag) makes it durable, while the plush moleskin fleece creates a super-soft, cozy experience. Plus, it can be adjusted to be as firm or soft as desired. Win-win-win.

[buynow brand=”” product=”” price=”$25″ link=”https://advsn.co/hucu93″]

Snow Peak knows camp cutlery, and odds are, your favorite outdoor enthusiast hasn’t treated themselves to a premium pair of chopsticks yet. For the weekend warrior that has everything, get them something they probably haven’t thought of yet, but won’t put down once they get it. Not only will these make ramen-on-the-go a more enjoyable experience, but they’re also collapsible, so packing is a breeze.

[buynow brand=”” product=”” price=”$39.95″ link=”https://advsn.co/rfcs3f”]

Sure, happy hour is pretty flexible, but how adventurous is your bar-on-the-go? Stanley is known for their tough equipment, which may be just what your happy hour needs to get on the wild side. The gift that keeps on giving, the Adventure Set features all the tools to ensure a quality cocktail on the trail or at basecamp: It’s made from stainless steel, nests together for easy transport, is BPA-free, and includes a jigger, citrus reamer, two steel rocks glasses, and one shaker.

[buynow brand=”” product=”” price=”$35″ link=”https://www.idevaffiliate.com/31555/idevaffiliate.php?id=910&url=26225″]

This is the camera strap that will last and look good doing it. Made from 10.55 mm climbing rope, it’s a great alternative to leather straps for the vegan-product lovers, and is handmade in Colorado for those who like to shop USA-made. It comes in four bright colors and adds some pop to any shutterbug’s camera quiver.

[buynow brand=”” product=”” price=”$29″ link=”https://topodesigns.com/products/camera-strap?variant=961894177″]

This two-pack is the perfect gift because wine is always better when it’s shared with friends. These classic Yeti camp tumblers can be used just about anywhere (although we recommend taking them off-the-grid for the ultimate experience). Cheers to the New Year!

[buynow brand=”” product=”” price=”$50″ link=”https://advsn.co/4p78gq”]

