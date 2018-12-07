2018 ASN Holiday Gift Guide: What to Get the Traveler in Your Life





Our top picks for the travelers, the explorers, the seekers and doers in your life. To constantly be on the go, you’ve got to have the gear that can support your lifestyle. For the hard to pin down, constant movers in your life, we think these items make the ideal gifts.

Unpredictable weather tends to be a part of traveling. For your stylish traveler friend who wants to add some functionality to their everyday tote, ALOHA created a water resistant bag to pick up and go, keeping all of your belongings protected against splashes and spills. Pinstripes not their thing? Check out ALOHA’s other pattern options, including Pineapple Royale and Birds in Paradise.

The best gift you can get for the person who uses their foam roller religiously, the Brazyn Trek flattens down to fit in a bag and take on the go. A combination of lightness (1.6 pounds) and knot-busting nubs make this cleverly-designed roller a must-have for those who won’t compromise their post-hike, run or training session recovery routine while away from home.

If you’ve ever misplaced your passport while traveling abroad, you know how frustrating it can be. Having a dedicated safe place to keep your precious document is always a good idea.

Fjallraven’s option, the Passport Wallet, is made with G-1000 HeavyDuty fabric, which helps keep your small valuables extra safe with a wind- and water-resistant exterior.

Its size is just right for your passport, and its zippered compartment will ensure that your valuables don’t slip out when you’re chasing that train. It also has several other compartments for your credit cards and other valuables. Your footloose travel friend will be thankful for this gift.

We’ll take a bold stance on this one: Hip packs could be the single-most crucial item for traveling. Not only do they facilitate a hands-free experience, and keep your valuables safely strapped away, but the right one also makes a statement.

That’s the case with Herschel’s Fifteen Pack, which comes in an array of colors, prints and materials that can be customized for just about anyone on your gifting list.

Nowadays, the words yogi and travel seem to go hand-in-hand. And rightfully so. For your friend who likes to take their yoga practice wherever they go, Manduka’s eKO Lite yoga mat truly has it all. Manduka has created a yoga mat that minimizes weight without compromising the cushion, making it an ideal option to take with you no matter where you go.

Perhaps the biggest selling point (and one that will be perfect for your eco-conscious friends and fam): This yoga mat leaves a smaller footprint. It’s made from sustainably harvested tree rubber, and uses non-toxic foaming agents to soften the rubber.

We all have that friend who can’t quite get their packing skills together. And one dilemma they always face is: suitcase or backpack? Which is in part why Matador created the Beast Packable Backpack. This rugged, 28-liter capacity bag is perfect for taking out on a multi-day backcountry hike, but packs down to the size of a football for easy storage in larger suitcases or bags.

A game changer for the traveler in your life.

Everyone has that one friend who always comes back from a trip with way too many souvenirs – help them bring them all home with this flexible bag option.

The Vandal stands out from the rest due to its ability to expand, as well as its water resistant main compartment, which can be used in either “roll-top” mode or in the traditional “flap-down” configuration.

For someone you know who needs a little organization, this handsome top-grain leather roll is the answer to messy, tangled cords. As a bonus, there’s a small pocket for storing important items like plane tickets and a passport, and the smart, old school leather lash that keeps everything enclosed elevates the overall aesthetic.

Traveling long distances can oftentimes be a pain in the neck … literally. There aren’t many better gifts than the gift of a comfy snooze on a plane.

Sea to Summit’s Neck Pillow is soft as silk and tough as nails. The air-filled pillow is made for the long haul and will keep your traveler friend comfortable no matter where they venture off to. And it deflates into a tiny little package. This pillow will ensure that when they get to their destination, the last thing on their mind will be neck pain.

Having this guide is like having a local with you everywhere you go. Wildsam prides themselves on giving readers a look at the soul of a city, not just top-rated restaurants and tourist destinations. And boy, do they do a good job at it.

Their field guides are the perfect gift for the traveler in your life who likes to step off the beaten path and try something new.

