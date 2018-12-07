2018 ASN Holiday Gift Guide: What to Get the Vanlifer in Your Life





Vanlife is no stranger to the explosion of invention that comes along with the underground being introduced to the mainstream – if you have a vanlifer on your gift list, there’s no better time to shop for them than now. Here are our top picks for your favorite roamer.

There isn’t much space in a van, so the things you bring into it need to be top-tier and perform well, and that goes double for how you sleep in one. Alterra Pure’s Organic Percale Cotton sheets are woven from 100-percent GOTS certified organic cotton, made in a LEED-certified factory, and are incredibly comfortable to sleep on. Because of their construction, they only get better with time, meaning these are the gift that keeps on giving.

If you’re shopping for an eco-conscious person this season, give the gift of solar illumination. The BioLite SolarHome 620 is the perfect gift for someone looking to light up their campsite, their backyard, or even their temporary outdoor work station. The set is portable, lightweight and easy to set up (and take down). It comes with 6W solar panel that connects to 20 Wh control box, three overhead lights (one with a motion sensor), and wall-mounted switches. Not to mention that the control box plays radio/MP3 and provides a charge out for other devices. This is the do-it-all gadget to give this season.

Portable power is pretty invaluable, whether on the open road or stored at home for unforeseen emergencies. If you’d like to give something really electric this season, we recommend the EcoFlow River. It’s got a long list of positive qualities: everything from powering up to 11 devices at a time, to automatically sensing your devices (and powering them accordingly). It’s a more eco-friendly option than traditional gas-powered generators, and its sleek design will look right at home on the road.

When you’re sleeping in a van for days, weeks or months on end, things can get … smelly. Help your vanlifer keep his or her rig fresh with some palo santo incense from General Store, believed to clear bad energy, and known to smell lovely.

Vanlife is a lifestyle of simplicity. For the nomadic friend who always seems to be on the go, either full-time or part-time, Goodbyn’s 2-in-1 Insulated Food Jar is perfect for storing food on the road. It has two compartments: an 8oz glass container for small portions that sits atop a 16oz, 2-cup insulated stainless steel bottom, good to keep hot food hot for 7 hours, and cold food cold for 9 hours. Designed with the planet in mind, this jar is 97% recyclable, made from soda glass – naturally BPA/BPS free – and stainless steel.

For the friend who spends a lot of time on the road, the Platypus Gravity 4.0L filter system is a great gift to give to ensure that they have access to clean drinking water, no matter where they are.

This filtration system filters water fast – approximately 1.75L a minute – with a microfilter that’ll last up to 1,500 liters of water. Each of the filters are tested to ensure they meet the EPA & NSF guidelines for the removal of 99.99% of bacteria and protozoa. Save your friend a lot of time with a ready-to-use and easy-to-clean (either at home or out in the field) water filtration system that operates simply off the pull of gravity.

Tell them you care by giving the gift of a clean car. It doesn’t get much simpler than RinseKit’s Microfiber Towel/Seat cover. This is perfect for the person who needs to keep the seats in their vehicle (ahem … we mean their home) clean and dry after all of their outdoor activities.

It doubles as a rugged towel and, measuring 30×62″, will completely cover most any car seat. It’ll keep their vehicle from smelling like mildew and keep them dry wherever they decide to venture next.

It’s simple, really: Rumpl makes comfy blankets and we like that. So will your friends, and your parents, and your partners and heck, even your coworkers. The Sherpa Blanket makes a great gift this season: Not only is it great for those chillier evenings on the couch, but it rolls up with ease thanks to integrated straps, making it ideal for throwing in the van and hitting the road.

Gift this cooler to the person in your life who bases their weekend schedule around getting out of town.

Yeti has come to be known as the king of coolers and will keep drinks and food at the ideal coolness, even in the most extreme heat. It’s designed with extra-thick walls filled with 2 inches of commercial-grade polyurethane foam insulation, to keep ice from melting. This is Yeti’s first cooler on wheels, making it just as portable as the weekend warrior to whom you are gifting it.

