LEGO Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer Get It

Yes, it’s made of Legos, but this 43-inch-long icon isn’t child’s play—details include swiveling deck guns, massive exhaust engines, and the rebels’ Tantive IV starship to beam in. With 4,784 pieces, there will be plenty of time to practice humming the Imperial March.

[$700; lego.com]

