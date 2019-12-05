The 2019 Men’s Journal Holiday Gift Guide: 23 Gifts Our Editors Love

Shark IQ R101AE Robot Vacuum Get It

Robot vacuums have come a long way. The cleaning, mapping, app connectivity—it’s all better than ever. But they still fill up at an disturbingly disgusting rate, especially in a house with pets; you have to empty the thing before pretty much every use. The Shark is great because it automatically dumps itself, so setting it (via the app) and forgetting it actually works. And you don’t get the daily reminder of how much dirt you share your home with. Best of all, it’s $250 cheaper than the comparable Roomba.

[$449; sharkclean.com]

