Symbol Unison Record Stand Get It

Hand-built from sustainably harvested hardwoods like walnut and ash, the Unison’s crate-style bins and decoupled turntable platform provide the ultimate vinyl experience and showcase. Flip through albums like you’re at a record store, then spin them vibration-free.

[from $1,995; symbolaudio.com]

