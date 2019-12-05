The 2019 Men’s Journal Holiday Gift Guide: 23 Gifts Our Editors Love

Wüsthof Round Acacia End-Grain Chopping Block GET IT

There are few items as integral to life in a kitchen as the chopping block—it’s where all the action happens! And this showstopper from Wüsthof (the knife folks) combines utility and some really good looks. Thick and durable—it’s made from the hard wood of the acacia tree—this chopping block also features a handy juice well, and two grab-and-go handles on the side that make moving it to the sink for clean-up a cinch. The dark wood finish also makes it a good choice to liberate it from the kitchen and serve appetizers on too.

[$99; wusthof.com]

