What It Is: The sleek 8-speed 250-horsepower Lincoln Corsair SUV packs a 2.0-liter I-4 engine, 280 lbs-ft., and all the smooth-riding features that won’t disappoint fans of the brand. Lincoln also offers a a 2.3-liter, 295hp option.

Why We Like It: If you’ve ever spent time in a Lincoln, you know the brand guarantees a luxury riding experience—and the 2020 Corsair delivers overall. The Corsair comes equipped with Lincoln’s Co-Pilot360 Plus setup, which makes the route ahead a bit easier to navigate. A 360-degree cam and the system’s Active Park Assist Plus feature makes sure you can actually slide into that parking spot scratch-free. Meanwhile, the Corsair has Adaptive Cruise Control that comes in handy on long straightaways where cars up ahead might slow down unexpectedly. The vehicle even centers up in your lane—a nice touch that adds an extra level of safety.

“Just gorgeous,” my co-pilot—Mom—repeated throughout our three-day adventure around Tennessee. “I’d take one of these in a heartbeat.” High praise, especially coming from my mom who barely lets me drive her car when I go home to visit. During our test drive, the interior felt comfortable and plenty spacious thanks in part to what Lincoln calls its panoramic Vista Roof that you can control with a push of a button by the rearview mirror. But while we felt like we had room inside the cabin, which can seat five, and Lincoln says there’s more room in the back than vehicles like the Tesla Model X, the Corsair still felt compact to drive and park during our test drive. It’s another option to consider if you’re looking for something smaller than the brand’s seven-seater Aviator.

Features like heated seats and buttons (a.k.a, the “piano key shifter”) to park, reverse, and drive built into the dash up the cabin’s comfort and offer quicker convenience. You can even use the Lincoln Way app as your key to lock or unlock the Corsair. (The Corsair we tested had some trouble with this feature at one point during our trip, but Lincoln quickly resolved our tech problem and we had no issues the rest of our time driving the Corsair.) At night, we found the exterior lights that illuminate the ground beneath the driver’s and passenger’s doors made it easier to get into the car, and we loved how the side mirrors folded in when we put the Corsair in park. Not the mention, Lincoln offers a feature that lets you kick your foot under the rear door to open it up when you have your hands full. The bottom line: The Corsair will feel like an upgrade for long family road trips just as much as it will a trip to the grocery store or airport.

Nitpick: Maybe it’s because we’re a little more familiar with Google or Apple Maps at this point when driving, but using the built-in navigation system took some getting used to and, in a few cases, couldn’t track some of the road detours during our test drive. It’s a small nitpick to be sure, and it likely would be easier to use after logging a few more miles behind the wheel. But at the end of the day, you can still simply connect to Apple CarPlay through the infotainment screen.

[From $35,945; lincoln.com]

