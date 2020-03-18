Gear

2020 Spring Gear Preview: The Best Bikes, Boards, and Bots for Beginners and Pros

Ibis Ripmo AF GX, Specialized Fuse 27.5, and Pivot Switchblade Team XTR mountain bikes
50
Ibis Ripmo AF GX, Specialized Fuse 27.5, and Pivot Switchblade Team XTR mountain bikesJarren Vink for Men's Journal

The right spring gear can make or break an adventure. With that in mind, we’ve combed through this season’s best new bikes, boards, and bots, singling out the key stuff to take anyone to the next level—whether you’re a total newbie, an intermediate player aiming to improve, or a hardcore expert en route to true glory.

Here’s our 2020 spring gear preview.

Hit the Trails

Tackle any off-road route with these killer climbers.

