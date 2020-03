Asics EvoRide Get It

Best for: Weekend Warriors

The 8.1-ounce EvoRide’s curvy platform helps your foot roll smoothly from heel to toe. That concave design gives you dramatic toe spring, popping the forefoot off the ground as you begin a new stride. Cushiony, it has a comfortable feel for fluid, quick-cadence running—perfect for faster workouts and shorter races.

[$120; asics.com]

