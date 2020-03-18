Big Agnes Salt Creek SL 3P Get It

Best for: Weekend Warriors

The Salt Creek’s door converts into a vestibule by adding some trekking poles. Open, this three-season shelter feels like a breezy cabana, but it hunkers down to protect in a storm leaving enough room inside for campers and their gear. But even experienced campers should practice the setup at home first, to get it right.

[$350; bigagnes.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!