2020 Spring Gear Preview: The Best Bikes, Boards, and Bots for Beginners and Pros

Big Agnes Salt Creek SL 3P
Big Agnes Salt Creek SL 3P

Best for: Weekend Warriors

The Salt Creek’s door converts into a vestibule by adding some trekking poles. Open, this three-season shelter feels like a breezy cabana, but it hunkers down to protect in a storm leaving enough room inside for campers and their gear. But even experienced campers should practice the setup at home first, to get it right.

[$350; bigagnes.com]

