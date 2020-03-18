Bivy Stick Get It

An Off-the-Grid Lifeline

Going deep into the backcountry? Take some peace of mind: The Bivy Stick turns a smartphone into a satellite-based, two-way communicator that texts and sends SOS calls and location updates from anywhere. Credits start at $18, applied per text, location share, weather report, or hour of tracking (with no contract). The 3.35-ounce, weather-resistant Bivy Stick works as a GPS through an app that also comes loaded more than 40,000 trails and climbing routes. Want to unplug, phone free? The bare-bones functions let you send either an SOS location signal or a preset OK message to contacts back home.

[$350 plus $18 for 20 credits; bivystick.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!