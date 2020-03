Black Diamond HiLight 3P Get It

Best for: Experts

When you’re ready to tackle extreme weather, this single-wall tent sheds snow and keeps you dry. The poles lock in with Velcro, and a roof vent expels built-up moisture. It’s not just for winter, with mesh doors that let the outside in and an awning that blocks rain.

[$440; blackdiamondequipment.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!