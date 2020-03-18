BMW F 900 R Get It

Best for: Weekend Warriors



Longer weekend trips are better with a bigger, faster engine, but it’s the power and responsiveness to dive into corners and zip right out that makes a ride fun. There’s plenty of that with the BMW’s 895cc parallel-twin engine, delivering a punchy 99 horsepower and 67 lb-ft of torque—but with a twist: selectable riding modes, including one for rain, which tweak the handling based on road conditions. Feel like pushing it? Turn the traction control, and the oversight, off and test yourself.

[$8,995; bmwmotorcycles.com]

