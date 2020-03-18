Bubba Multi-Flex Full Tang Interchangeable Blade Set Get It

A Clever Cutter

Stop defiling your catches with dull, rusty fillet knives. The Bubba Multi-Flex Full Tang Interchangeable Blade Set has four swappable titanium nitride–coated carbon stainless steel blades that can withstand the harshest salty conditions. Each of the cutters, from ultra-flexible to serrated, are solid metal and lock into a chunky, nonslip handle that’s easy to grip, even with wet hands.

[$130; bubbablade.com]

