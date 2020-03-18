Camp Chef Woodwind WiFi 24 Get It

The Smoker That Sears

Sure, the Camp Chef Woodwind WiFi 24 pellet grill syncs with your home’s network, letting you check a brisket’s temp and make adjustments from your smartphone while on the sofa—we’ve seen that. But add that to the gas-powered side burner that gives you the 900-degree heat to grill steaks, griddle smash burgers, or crisp a pizza crust—and this smoker becomes an all-in-one outdoor kitchen.

[from $1,000; campchef.com]

