Cobra King Speedzone Xtreme Driver Get It

A Bigger Wood

The Cobra King Speedzone Xtreme Driver has a superthin milled face, 95 percent larger than last year’s model with a bigger sweet spot for monster drives. A clipped, aerodynamic design minimizes drag with more carbon fiber and less titanium. The extra weight has been shifted down and back for higher ball launch and more forgiveness. With an Arccos sensor in the grip, you can track driving data through a GPS-enabled app and improve your game.

[$449; cobragolf.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!