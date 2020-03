Costa Tailwalker Get It

Custom-Fit Shades for Weekend Warriors

The sliding temples of the Costa Tailwalker give these sunglasses about an inch of travel, making it easy to find the right fit, while an aggressive 45-degree bend locks them over your ears. With Costa’s six lens colors, there’s an option for everything from fishing the coast to hiking in dappled light.

[from $189; costadelmar.com]

