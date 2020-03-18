Dainese Smart Jacket Get It

A Lifesaver

Designed for motorcyclists, the Dainese Smart Jacket has a battery inside powering seven sensors that analyze ride data at a thousand times per second. When those sensors predict an impact—even if you’re at a stoplight—the vest expands and protects your torso. But the smartest thing might be the functionality: It’s comfy enough to wear under your gear in any weather, or over a T-shirt.

[$699; dainese.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!