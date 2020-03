DJI Mavic Mini Get It

Best for: Weekend Warriors

Small but capable, the Mini can fly up to 2.5 miles while beaming back HD video. With a 30-minute battery, you have enough time to orchestrate shots and even do some mulligans. DJI’s app has flying tutorials and helps construct killer videos, too.

[$400; dji.com]

