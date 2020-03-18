Ducati Streetfighter V4 Get It

Best for: Experts



Designers used the Joker’s smile as inspiration for the V4’s LED fascia, and the rest of the bike is just as wicked. With a 1,103cc engine creating 208 horsepower and 90.4 lb-ft of torque, this is Ducati’s most powerful naked bike. To control the chaos, aerofoils apply downforce at high speeds to increase stability. Behind the scenes, sensors provide feedback to the electronics suite, so you can flip on Wheelie Control prevention and manage the torque.

[$19,995; ducati.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!