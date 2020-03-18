EGO Power+ 21-Inch Select Cut With Touch Drive Get It

The Mower That Cuts Twice as Nice

For mowing that is more delight than duty, groom your lawn with EGO Power+ 21-Inch Select Cut With Touch Drive. A 56-volt battery gives you an hour’s runtime, and it’s the first cordless mower with two stacked blades, which mince grass clippings up so small that they disappear into the green. The result is a fairway-like cut with minimal effort: This self-propelled mower pushes itself along your lawn at up to 3.1 mph.

[$650; egopowerplus.com]

