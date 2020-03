Extreme Flyers Micro Drone 4.0 Get It

Best for: Newbies

Unlike the toys you find at the mall, the six-ounce Micro Drone is easy for beginners—and packs better tech. Toss it in the air and it instantly starts hovering, and the controller’s joysticks are easier to learn on than a phone’s touchscreen. Its tiny, two-axis gimbal keeps the footage, up to 1080p, rock solid.

[$200; microdrone.co.uk]

