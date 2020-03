Fanatic Ray Air Premium 13’6″ Get It

Best for: Newbies

It’s the longest and widest board here, which makes the thick, inflatable Ray Air a stable ride for beginners or bigger paddlers—it can support you and a truckload of gear, up to 286 pounds. A mount underneath accepts a fin for more stability, and one above holds on to a windsurfing sail.

[$1,129; fanatic.com]

