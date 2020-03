Furi Arma Pro V2 Get It

A Big Swing for Newbies

Furi, a New York City–based direct-to-consumer manufacturer, designed this racquet with a counter-taper teardrop shape for a bigger sweet spot without added bulk. The standard-size Furi Arma Pro V2 has 101 square inches, so it hits like a larger racquet.

[$199; furisport.com]

