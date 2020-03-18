GCI Freeform Zero Gravity Lounger Get It

The Best Seat

Most zero-gravity chairs won’t let you sit upright, legs raised, and have a conversation. Your standard camp lounger can, but it won’t mimic zero-gravity’s weightless comfort. The GCI Freeform Zero Gravity Lounger does both. Sit up, and the chair lets you raise your legs like an ottoman, so you can take in views with the pull of a lever. To take a nap, or do some star gazing, release the locks, and recline fully as the chair converts into zero-gravity mode.

[$100; gcioutdoor.com]

