A Cozy Gear Hauler

With an adjustable, free-floating harness and back panels that move and flex as you walk, the Gregory Paragon 68 is comfortable and easy to maneuver, even loaded with 45 pounds of gear on technical trails. The body-hugging hip belt keeps weight off your shoulders, and the back panel funnels in air to manage sweat. A full-length side zip means even buried stuff is accessible.

[$350; gregorypacks.com]

