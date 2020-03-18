Honda Rebel 500 Get It

Best for: Newbies

The manageable 471cc engine in the overhauled Rebel is enough to be a fun commuter without holding you back anytime soon. An assist-slipper clutch makes it simpler for new riders to shift, but it’s the improved safety and comfort that comes from a new fork, shocks with stiffer springs, redesigned seats, and LED lights that make it easier to take on longer, confidence-boosting rides. Bonus: Its blacked-out frame makes the bike look meaner than ones twice its size.

[$6,500; powersports.honda.com]

